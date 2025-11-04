Veracyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.1 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $506 million to $510 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCYT

