Venture Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $496 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VG

