Veeva: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $236.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $811.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to be $1.92.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $807 million to $810 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $7.93 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.17 billion.

