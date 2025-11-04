Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $92.7 million in the period.

