Universal Electronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 8 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $92 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

