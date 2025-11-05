Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.2 million in its…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $754.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

