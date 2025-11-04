Uniti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.55…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.55 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $4.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $722.6 million in the period.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion.

