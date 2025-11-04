Live Radio
United Fire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:37 PM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $39.2 million in its third quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $354 million in the period.

