UniQure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Monday reported a loss of $80.5 million in its third…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Monday reported a loss of $80.5 million in its third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QURE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.