Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Friday reported net income of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

