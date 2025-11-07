Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $207.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $207.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.46 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $733.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.