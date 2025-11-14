Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $99 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.7 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $376.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

