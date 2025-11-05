Twin Disc: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $518,000 in its fiscal…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $518,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $80 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.