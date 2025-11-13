Tvardi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

