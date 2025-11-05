Tutor Perini: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million…

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.