Turning Point Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The company posted revenue of $119 million in the period.

