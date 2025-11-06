Live Radio
Tucows: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:29 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The internet services company posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCX

