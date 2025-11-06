TTEC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $519.1 million in the period.

