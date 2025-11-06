Trupanion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.9 million. The Seattle-based company…

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $366.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

