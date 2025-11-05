TrueCar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Wednesday reported net income of $5…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Wednesday reported net income of $5 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.

