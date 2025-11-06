TruBridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, TruBridge said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $89 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $345 million to $348 million.

