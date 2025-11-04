Triple Flag: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.9…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

