Trinity Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its third…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.