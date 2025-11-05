Trimble: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $111.5 million.…

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $901.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $927 million to $967 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.04 to $3.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

