Trex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $285.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion.

