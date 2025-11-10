TreeHouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $265.8 million in its third quarter.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $840.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $841.9 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.