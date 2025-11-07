Tredegar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported earnings of $7.1 million in its…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported earnings of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 26 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $194.9 million in the period.

