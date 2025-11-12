TransDigm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $451 million. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $451 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $7.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.25 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.87 billion, or $32.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.83 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings to be $32.57 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.