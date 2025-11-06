Transcontinental Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported profit of $724,000 in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported profit of $724,000 in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.