Traeger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.6 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $555 million.

