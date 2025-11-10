Townsquare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $426 million to $430 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.