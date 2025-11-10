Tower Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported net income of…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported net income of $53.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 55 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $395.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSEM

