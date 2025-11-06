Topgolf Callaway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $934 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Topgolf Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $763 million to $803 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.