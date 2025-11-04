Toast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $105 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $105 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.