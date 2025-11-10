Tidewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported a loss of $806,000 in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 53 cents per share.
The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $341.1 million in the period.
Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.