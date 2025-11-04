Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $423 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $423 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.