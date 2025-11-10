Theravance Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported net…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported net income of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.6 million.

