The RealReal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Monday reported a loss of $54.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $191 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $687 million to $690 million.

