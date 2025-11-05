The Latest: Trump putting a positive spin on the economy after voters rebuked his performance

President Donald Trump is heading to Miami on the anniversary of his reelection to a second term to speak to…

President Donald Trump is heading to Miami on the anniversary of his reelection to a second term to speak to a forum of business leaders and global athletes about what he sees as his economic achievements. His speech comes after Democrats won resoundingly in multiple states on Tuesday, with exit polls showing economic worries were very much on the minds of voters.

Trump told GOP senators at a breakfast meeting before leaving the White House that the 36-day government shutdown, now the longest on record, was a “big factor, negative” for the Republican party in the elections, and called on the senators to end it by terminating the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold in the Senate that requires negotiations between both major parties on most legislation. A key Republican senator said after the breakfast, “that’s not happening.”

And as the shutdown disrupts the lives of millions of Americans with federal program cuts, flight delays and a denial of paychecks to federal workers nationwide, Democrats called on Trump to meet with them. Trump says they have to reopen the government first. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments over Trump’s sweeping tariffs policies that have been at the center of his economic and foreign policy agendas.

The Latest:

Trump’s Oval Office redecoration may reach the exterior, too

Reporters waiting near the South Lawn for the president to leave on a trip to Florida noticed what appeared to be a mock-up of a sign that says, “The Oval Office.”

The flowery, gold lettering appeared to be written on some type of temporary paper that was put up on the wall near the door where reporters enter for Trump’s appearances in the Oval with foreign leaders, Cabinet members or other guests.

The White House had no comment on the sign.

Administration revokes temporary protected status for South Sudanese living in U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security is revoking protections that shielded some South Sudanese living in the United Status from deportation, saying it is now safe for them to return to their chaotic East African nation.

The order, which will take effect in early January, affects the small number of South Sudanese who have temporary protected status, which allows people already in the U.S. to stay and work legally if their homelands are deemed unsafe.

But the news comes amid fears that the 2018 peace agreement ending that nation’s civil war is collapsing, with growing hunger, violence and kidnappings, including of aid workers, and weeks after an international ceasefire monitor warned that all sides in the conflict were recruiting new fighters.

The announcement, which was released for public review Wednesday in the Federal Register, will be formally published Thursday. It will take effect 60 days later.

The DHS statement acknowledged South Sudan is dealing with “violence linked to border disputes, cross-border violence, cyclical and retaliatory attacks, and ethnic polarization,” but notes that “return to full-scale civil war, to-date, has been avoided.”

Democrat who vanished at sea loses race in NYC suburbs

Petros Krommidas lost to incumbent Nassau County Legislator Patrick Mullaney in his bid for a seat in the Nassau County Legislature on Long Island, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

With all precincts reporting, Krommidas captured about 40% of votes cast in the race while Mullaney, a Republican, garnered about 55%.

Krommidas disappeared after a night swim off Long Beach in the spring. A state judge ruled that his name had to remain on the ballot after local Republicans challenged Democrats’ attempt to field a replacement.

Republicans will sue over California ballot measure

The California Republican Party says Proposition 50 violates the 14th and 15th Amendments.

The ballot measure created a new congressional map with the goal of giving Democrats five more of the state’s 52 congressional seats. It easily passed.

The party announced plans to file a federal lawsuit on Wednesday. It’s being filed by The Dhillon Law Group, the California-based firm started by Harmeet Dhillon, who now works for the U.S. Department of Justice. A state assemblyman and 18 voters are also plaintiffs.

Scientists perform last rites for ‘dearly departed’ datasets under Trump

While some people last Friday dressed in Halloween costumes or handed out candy to trick-or-treaters, a group of U.S. data scientists published a list of datasets that have been axed, altered or had topics scrubbed since Trump returned to the White House.

The timing of the release of the “Dearly Departed Datasets” with “All Hallows’ Eve” may have been cheeky, but the purpose was serious: to put a spotlight on attacks by the Trump administration on federal datasets that don’t align with its priorities, including data dealing with gender identity; diversity, equity and inclusion; and climate change.

Officials at the Federation of American Scientists and other data scientists who compiled the list divided the datasets into those that had been killed off, had variables deleted, had tools removed making public access more difficult and had found a second life outside the federal government.

Mamdani celebrated as one of their own in India and Uganda

Indians lit up social media on Wednesday to celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s election win as New York City mayor after he thanked his Indian-born parents, quoted a historic speech by India’s first prime minister and turned the victory rally into a Bollywood-style street party.

“We are proud of him. He has done a great job,” Mamdani’s maternal uncle Vikram Nair told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile in Uganda, where Mamdani was born, the opposition leader in the Ugandan Parliament sees his victory as an inspiring political shift. “It’s a big encouragement even to us here in Uganda that it’s possible,” said Joel Ssenyonyi, who represents an area of the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

Uganda has had the same president for nearly four decades, Yoweri Museveni, despite attempts by multiple opposition leaders to defeat him in elections.

Mamdani’s school on southern tip of Africa says congratulations

Mamdani attended St George’s Grammar School in Cape Town for around three years in the mid-1990s, from the age of five. He and his family lived in South Africa after leaving his country of birth, Uganda, and before emigrating to the United States. Mamdani’s father, a political theorist, worked as an academic at the University of Cape Town.

“We trust that he will continue to uphold the principles embodied in our school motto, Virtute et Valore — the courage to do what is right,” Mamdani’s former school said in a statement sent to the AP.

The grammar school also released a photo of Mamdani at 6 or 7 years old.

Judge in Comey case scolds prosecutors as he orders them to produce records from probe

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered prosecutors in the criminal case of former FBI Director James Comey to produce a trove of materials from the investigation, saying he’s concerned the Justice Department’s position has to been to “indict first and investigate later.”

Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick instructed prosecutors to produce by the end of Thursday grand jury materials as well as other evidence that investigators seized. Comey’s attorneys said they were at a disadvantage because they had not been able to review materials that were gathered years ago.

Comey is charged with lying to Congress in 2020 in a case filed days after Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute the former FBI director and other perceived political enemies. He has pleaded not guilty.

Grassroots groups urge Democrats to hold firm after election wins

Progressive organizations are using Tuesday’s election victories to warn Democrats against cutting a deal with Republicans to end the government shutdown.

“Moderate Senate Democrats who are looking for an offramp right now are completely missing the moment,” said Katie Bethell, political director of MoveOn. “Voters have sent a resounding message: We want leaders who fight for us, and we want solutions that make life more affordable.”

Trump now says ‘affordability’ is GOP’s goal

Trump sent the social media post as Air Force One was about to take off for Miami, where he’s addressing business leaders in the afternoon.

Wednesday marked one year since his reelection.

“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!” he wrote.

Democratic candidates who won Tuesday in the New Jersey and Virginia governor’s races, and the New York City mayor’s contest, focused their campaigns on the public’s cost-of-living concerns.

Democratic leaders demand Trump meet to end shutdown

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it’s time for Trump to meet with them as well as GOP congressional leaders to negotiate an end the shutdown and address the health care issue.

“Democrats stand ready to meet with you face to face, anytime and anyplace,” the Democratic leaders wrote. Trump has so far refused to engage in talks until the Democrats vote to reopen the government.

North Carolina’s largest city reelects mayor after fallout over train stabbing

Voters in Charlotte, North Carolina, have given Democrat Vi Lyles a fifth term as mayor.

Lyles won comfortably Tuesday to remain the city’s top leader 2 1/2 months after the death of a young Ukrainian woman on a commuter train. The stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska sparked outrage from Trump and other Republicans, who sought to pin blame for violent crime and pretrial release decisions on Democrats in general, and Lyles in particular.

Lyles defeated Republican candidate Terrie Donovan, who had made crime her top issue even before the August stabbing. Charlotte hasn’t elected a Republican mayor since 2007.

The suspect in Zarutska’s stabbing had been arrested more than a dozen times. The GOP-controlled state legislature tightened suspect release rules in September, and Lycles has promoted additional safety measures on Charlotte’s light rail.

Trump may become the face of economic discontent

Trump just got a serious warning from voters that he’s out of touch with their fears about a deteriorating U.S. economy.

Democrats were able to run up the score in key races across the country on Tuesday by harnessing some of the same populist fervor that helped get Trump reelected a year ago — but also by focusing on the kitchen table issues the Republican had vowed to fix. Now, as the incumbent, fears about the economy have made Trump the face of much of the public’s discontent.

Voters in the Virginia and New Jersey governor races, the New York City mayoral contest and the California ballot proposition each ranked economic concerns as a top issue. Democrats swept all those, and it was difficult to point to any major race, anywhere, where Republicans had a key victory.

Mamdani to Trump: ‘You will have to get through all of us’

Mamdani wasted little time as New York City’s mayor-elect before making clear that he’ll be standing up to the president of the United States, who had threatened not only to defund the city if he won, but also to arrest and deport him.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” he said at his victory party. “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” said Mamdani, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Uganda. “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Trump seemed to be watching: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!” he posted on social media as Mamdani spoke.

Speaker Mike Johnson calls longest shutdown a ‘sad landmark’

The Republican speaker insisted he’s willing to talk to Democrats about their demands for health care funds, but blames them for the record-breaking shutdown, now in its 36th day.

Johnson was speaking with GOP lawmakers on the steps outside the Capitol, where he has kept the House closed to regular business, sending lawmakers home in September.

Netanyahu officials criticize New York City’s mayor-elect

Israel’s hardline National Security Minister Itamir Ben-Gvir said Mamdani’s election is an “everlasting disgrace — how antisemitism triumphed over common sense.” He called Mamdani “a Hamas supporter, a hater of Israel and an avowed antisemite.”

Mamdani has said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide, a claim denied by Israel. During the campaign, he also denounced “atrocities” committed by Hamas in its Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which he called a “horrific war crime.” While supportive of Palestinian rights, he denies being antisemitic and reached out to Jews during his campaign.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli posted on X encouraging Jews of New York to emigrate to Israel, writing that the city “would never be the same again.” His feed on the social media site Wednesday was a stream of anti-Mamdani graphics, including a photo of the Twin towers being engulfed in flames with the caption “New York already forgot,” a meme criticized as Islamophobic.

Mamdani says he’s willing to work with Trump but will put New York residents first

When asked Wednesday about their combative relationship during the mayoral campaign, Mamdani said he has repeatedly expressed a willingness to help the president fulfill some of the promises Trump made during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I have said time and again that I will work with the president if he wants to work together to deliver on his campaign promises of cheaper groceries or a lower cost of living. But for too long what New Yorkers have seen is a mayor who has been willing to work with the president at the expense of those New Yorkers,” Mamdani said on New York’s NY1 news channel.

“And I want to make it very clear that if the president looks to come after the people of this city, then I will be there standing up for them every step of the way.”

Trump floats idea of suing over arcane Senate procedure

Trump has been mad about the Senate’s “blue slips” process for some time, saying it interferes with his right to appoint the federal judges and U.S. attorneys he wants.

The century-old tradition allows home-state senators to sign off — or not — on some nominees.

Trump renewed his complaints Wednesday, telling Republican senators that blue slips are a “horrible thing because I have the right to pick judges and I have the right to pick U.S. attorneys. And this takes away the right from me. And I think we’re going to go to court on it and, you know, we’ll see what happens in court.”

The Senate’s “advise and consent” powers, granted under the Constitution, allow it to approve or reject the president’s nominations for top posts, including federal judges, ambassadors and members of the Cabinet.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomes Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral win

“New Yorkers faced a clear choice — between hope and fear — and just like we’ve seen in London — hope won,” Khan wrote on the social media platform X.

Khan became the first Muslim leader of a major Western capital city when he was elected in 2016. Like Mamdani, he has received abuse for his faith and race, as well as criticism from conservative commentators and Trump, who has called him a “nasty person” and a “terrible mayor.”

What’s next in national redistricting battle for US House

The new congressional map that California voters approved marked a victory for Democrats in the national redistricting battles ahead of the 2026 midterm election. But Republicans are still ahead in the fight.

Democrats need to gain just three seats to win the chamber and impede Trump’s agenda. So what’s the score?

If the 2026 election goes according to the redistricting projections, Democrats in California and Republicans in Texas could cancel each other’s gains. But Republicans could still be ahead by four seats in the redistricting battle.

New districts adopted in Missouri and North Carolina could help Republicans win one additional seat in each state. And a new U.S. House map approved last week in Ohio boosts Republicans’ chances to win two additional seats.

Trump still trying to duck blame for GOP losses

“They say that I wasn’t on the ballot was the biggest factor. I don’t know about that, but I was honored that they said that,” Trump said while hosting Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday.

Among those noting that fact was Trump himself. He posted on Tuesday night, as votes were still being counted, that he “WASN’T ON THE BALLOT.”

The president also allowed a moment of more introspection on Wednesday. “Last night was not expected to be a victory,” he said. “I don’t think it was good for Republicans.”

The president added, “I’m not sure it was good for anybody, but we had an interesting evening” while also noting, “We learned a lot.”

Trump pushes GOP senators to end filibuster at White House breakfast

The president says the government shutdown was a “big factor, negative” for the Republican party in the elections and called on the senators to bring it to an end.

“We must get the government open,” Trump said during his opening remarks at the White House.

“It’s time for Republican to do what they have to do,” he said. “Terminate the filibuster.”

GOP senators have panned that idea, saying the 60-vote threshold ensures the minority party, which is now Democrats, has a say. That’s important if power shifts in Washington.

Senate Republicans hearing from Trump at White House breakfast

The GOP senators’ morning huddle with the president comes at a crucial — and sensitive — moment in negotiations to end the 34-day government shutdown.

Wednesday marks the longest-ever lapse in federal funding, and the morning after Democrats won handily in elections in several states.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Senate Republicans get rid of the filibuster rules, which would allow them to pass government funding with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes now needed to advance a bill. Democrats are also having their own intense conversations about potential off-ramps to the impasse.

Trump administration announces 16th deadly strike on an alleged drug boat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced yet another deadly strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, coming the same day an aircraft carrier began heading to the region in a new expansion of military firepower.

The attack Tuesday killed two people aboard the vessel, Hegseth said, bringing the death toll from the Trump administration’s campaign in South American waters up to at least 66 people in at least 16 strikes.

Trump has justified the strikes by saying the United States is in “armed conflict” with drug cartels and claiming the boats are operated by foreign terror organizations. The administration has not provided evidence or more details.

Lawmakers from both parties have pressed the Trump administration for more information on who is being targeted and the legal justification for the strikes given that Congress has not authorized military action. United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk last week called for the U.S. to halt the attacks and “prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats.”

Trump has no words for Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney may have been a legendary figure within the Republican Party, but for Trump, he was part of a long list of people he viewed as political opponents.

While White House flags were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Cheney on Tuesday, there was no fanfare, and Trump made no comment about Cheney’s death on social media. His press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not mention his passing in a press briefing until she was asked by a reporter — and then made only perfunctory comments.

“I know the president is aware of the former vice president’s passing. And as you saw, flags have been lowered to half-staff in accordance with statutory law,” Leavitt said.

Trump was not so quiet about Cheney on the campaign trail last year, speaking regularly about him and his daughter, Liz Cheney, a former member of Congress who bucked most of her party to become a leading critic and examiner of Trump’s desperate attempts to retain power after he failed to win reelection in 2020. Dick Cheney backed his daughter, and in a twist the Democrats of his era could never have imagined, ultimately said he would vote for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

AP Voter Poll: Results were a rebuke of Trump for many voters

Trump wasn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s elections, but many voters in key races made their choice in opposition to him or considered him to be irrelevant, according to the AP Voter Poll.

It was hardly an endorsement of his nearly 10 months back in the White House.

That theme played out in the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, the mayoral contest in New York City and a state proposition to redraw congressional districts in California.

The AP Voter Poll, which surveyed more than 17,000 voters in those places, found that most voters disapproved of Trump’s performance as president, and many thought his aggressive approach to immigration had “gone too far.” Republicans and those who lean toward the Republican Party were more likely to say Trump wasn’t a factor for their vote, even though most approve of his job performance.

Most presidents fare poorly in the off-cycle elections that come a year after their White House wins, and Trump fit solidly into that pattern as Democrats boasted victories in Tuesday’s key races.

Government shutdown becomes the longest on record as fallout spreads nationwide

The government shutdown has entered its 36th day, breaking the record as the longest ever and disrupting the lives of millions of Americans with federal program cuts, flight delays and federal workers nationwide left without paychecks.

President Donald Trump has refused to negotiate with Democrats over their demands to salvage expiring health insurance subsidies until they agree to reopen the government. But skeptical Democrats question whether the Republican president will keep his word, particularly after the administration restricted SNAP food aid, despite court orders to ensure funds are available to prevent hunger.

Trump, whose first term at the White House set the previous government shutdown record, is set to meet early Wednesday for breakfast with GOP senators. But no talks have been scheduled with the Democrats.

With Trump largely on the sidelines, talks have intensified among a loose coalition of centrist senators trying to negotiate an end to the stalemate. Expectations are high that the logjam would break once election results were fully tallied in Tuesday’s off-year races that were widely watched as a gauge of voter sentiment over Trump’s second term in the White House.

Trump heads to Miami to speak about his economic agenda

President Donald Trump is heading to Miami on Wednesday — the anniversary of his reelection to a second term — to speak to a forum of business leaders and global athletes about what he sees as his economic achievements.

His speech to the America Business Forum will be a broad look at his economic agenda and how investments he has secured abroad help U.S. communities, according to a senior White House official. It’s a significant effort from Trump to put a positive spin on the economy at a time when Americans remain uneasy about the state of their finances and the cost of living — and when major campaigns in Tuesday’s election were centered on affordability and the economy.

The AP Voter Poll survey, which included more than 17,000 voters in New Jersey, Virginia, California and New York City, suggested the public was troubled by higher prices and fewer job opportunities despite Trump’s promises to tame inflation and unleash growth.

In his speech, Trump will touch on deregulation, energy independence and oil prices, and affordability, said the White House official, who was granted anonymity to preview the president’s address.

