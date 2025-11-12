Tetra: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $127.7 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $127.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247.7 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.