Tempus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $334.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.