Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $358 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

