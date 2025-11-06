Teleflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $408.9 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $408.9 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $9.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $913 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893.5 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $14 to $14.20 per share.

