Tandy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

