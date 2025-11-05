Talos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $450.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.2 million.

