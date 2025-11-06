Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.96 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.6 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.4 billion to $6.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.