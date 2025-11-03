Tactile Systems Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.2 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.4 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $317 million to $321 million.

