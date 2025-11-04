Synchronoss: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.8 million…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

Synchronoss expects full-year revenue in the range of $169 million to $172 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNCR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.