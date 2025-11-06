Synaptics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $292.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Synaptics expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million for the fiscal second quarter.

