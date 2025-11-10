Surgery Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $22.7 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $821.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $824.1 million.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.28 billion to $3.3 billion.

